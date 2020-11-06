Global and China Biological Fungicide Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Biological Fungicide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Biological Fungicide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

As population growth demands increased food security, advances in farming methods and technologies, and changes in climatic conditions conducive to disease, agriculture will grow significantly. Fungicides are highly used to destroy harmful fungi that affect crop yields. Therefore, fungicides are increasingly required worldwide to reduce crop losses. Biofungicides or biofungicides include beneficial microorganisms for controlling fungal diseases. Many of these beneficial microorganisms are naturally present in the soil. Biological fungicides are usually used before the disease occurs. If used in conjunction with good agricultural practices, their efficiency will increase. Biofungicides have different modes of action, such as competition / exclusion, antibacterial, parasitic, inducing resistance and promoting plant growth. Demand for fungicides is expected to remain high in various regions due to the increased variety of crops grown in large numbers.

Segment by Type, the Biological Fungicide market is segmented into

Microbial

Botanical

Segment by Application, the Biological Fungicide market is segmented into

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Foliar spray

Chemigation

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Biological Fungicide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Biological Fungicide market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Biological Fungicide Market Share Analysis

Biological Fungicide market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Biological Fungicide business, the date to enter into the Biological Fungicide market, Biological Fungicide product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva

Syngenta AG

FMC Corporation

Nufarm

Seipasa SA

