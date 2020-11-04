Global and United States Metal Forging Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Metal Forging Parts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Metal Forging Parts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metal forging is a kind of workpiece or blank which is obtained by forging and deformation of metal blank. The Mechanical Properties of metal billet can be changed by applying pressure on it to produce plastic deformation. According to the temperature of the blank, the forging can be divided into cold forging warm forging and hot forging. Cold forging is generally processed at room temperature, while hot forging is processed at a recrystallization temperature higher than that of the metal billet.

Segment by Type, the Metal Forging Parts market is segmented into

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others

Segment by Application, the Metal Forging Parts market is segmented into

Automotive

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Construction

Agriculture

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Metal Forging Parts market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Metal Forging Parts market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Metal Forging Parts Market Share Analysis

Metal Forging Parts market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Metal Forging Parts business, the date to enter into the Metal Forging Parts market, Metal Forging Parts product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Nippon Steel

China First Heavy Industries

Ellwood Group

Bharat Forge

Kovarna VIVA

ThyssenKrupp

Arconic

Scot Forge

Bruck GmbH

Precision Castparts

ATI

Larsen & Toubro

Japan Casting & Forging Corp.

Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries

Zhejiang Tong Xing Metallic Forgins

AECC Aero Science and Technology

