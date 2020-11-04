Global and Japan Basalt Continuous Fibers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Basalt Continuous Fibers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Basalt Continuous Fibers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Basalt fiber: continuous fiber drawn from natural basalt. It is a continuous fiber made of basalt material after melting at 1450 ℃ ~ 1500 ℃ and drawn through a platinum rhodium alloy wire drawing plate at high speed. The color of pure natural basalt fiber is generally brown with metallic luster. Basalt fiber is a new type of inorganic environmentally friendly green high-performance fiber material. It is composed of silicon dioxide, aluminum oxide, calcium oxide, magnesium oxide, iron oxide, and titanium dioxide. Basalt continuous fiber not only has high strength, but also has many excellent properties such as electrical insulation, corrosion resistance, and high temperature resistance. In addition, the production process of basalt fiber determines that less waste is generated, and there is little environmental pollution. After the product is discarded, it can be directly degraded in the environment without any harm, so it is a veritable green and environmentally friendly material.

Segment by Type, the Basalt Continuous Fibers market is segmented into

Composites

Non-Composites

Segment by Application, the Basalt Continuous Fibers market is segmented into

Construction and Infrastructure

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Wind Energy

Marines

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Basalt Continuous Fibers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Basalt Continuous Fibers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Basalt Continuous Fibers Market Share Analysis

Basalt Continuous Fibers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Basalt Continuous Fibers business, the date to enter into the Basalt Continuous Fibers market, Basalt Continuous Fibers product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Kamenny Vek

Mafic SA

Technobasalt-Invest LLC

ISOMATEX SA

INCOTELOGY GmbH

Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber

Russian Basalt

…

