Global Launch Vehicle Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

A launch vehicle or carrier rocket is a rocket-propelled vehicle used to carry a payload from Earth’s surface to space, usually to Earth orbit or beyond. A launch system includes the launch vehicle, launch pad, vehicle assembly and fuelling systems, range safety, and other related infrastructure.Orbital launch vehicles can be grouped based on many different factors, most notably payload mass, although price points are a major concern for some users. Most launch vehicles have been developed by or for national space programs, with considerable national prestige attached to spaceflight accomplishments. Payloads include crewed spacecraft, satellites, robotic spacecraft, scientific probes, landers, rovers, and many more.

Launch Vehicle market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Launch Vehicle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

ARCA Space

Astra Space

Blue Origin

Northrop Grumman

SpaceX

Virgin Galactic

RocketStar

United Launch Alliance

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Light Rocket

Heavy Rocket

Commercial

Government

The key regions covered in the Launch Vehicle market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

