In this report, the Global Aircraft Wheels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aircraft Wheels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aircraft-wheels-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Aircraft wheels are an important component of a landing gear system. With tires mounted upon them, they support the entire weight of the aircraft during taxi, takeoff, and landing. The typical aircraft wheel is lightweight, strong, and made from aluminum alloy. Some magnesium alloy wheels also exist. Early aircraft wheels were of single piece construction, much the same as the modern automobile wheel. As aircraft tires were improved for the purpose they serve, they were made stiffer to better absorb the forces of landing without blowing out or separating from the rim. Stretching such a tire over a single piece wheel rim was not possible. A two-piece wheel was developed. Early two-piece aircraft wheels were essentially one-piece wheels with a removable rim to allow mounting access for the tire. These are still found on older aircraft. Later, wheels with two nearly symmetrical halves were developed. Nearly all modern aircraft wheels are of this two piece construction.

The global average price of aircraft wheels is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the change of global economy and raw material price, aircraft wheels prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aircraft Wheels Market

In 2019, the global Aircraft Wheels market size was US$ 58 million and it is expected to reach US$ 73 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Aircraft Wheels Scope and Market Size

Aircraft Wheels market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aircraft Wheels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Aircraft Wheels market is segmented into

Main Wheel

Nose Wheel

Segment by Application, the Aircraft Wheels market is segmented into

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aircraft Wheels Market Share Analysis

Aircraft Wheels market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Aircraft Wheels product introduction, recent developments, Aircraft Wheels sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Safran

UTC

Meggit

Honeywell

Parker Hannifin

…

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aircraft-wheels-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Aircraft Wheels market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Aircraft Wheels markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Aircraft Wheels Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Aircraft Wheels market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Aircraft Wheels market

Challenges to market growth for Global Aircraft Wheels manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Aircraft Wheels Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com