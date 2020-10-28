Global Aircraft Wheels Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Aircraft Wheels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aircraft Wheels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Aircraft wheels are an important component of a landing gear system. With tires mounted upon them, they support the entire weight of the aircraft during taxi, takeoff, and landing. The typical aircraft wheel is lightweight, strong, and made from aluminum alloy. Some magnesium alloy wheels also exist. Early aircraft wheels were of single piece construction, much the same as the modern automobile wheel. As aircraft tires were improved for the purpose they serve, they were made stiffer to better absorb the forces of landing without blowing out or separating from the rim. Stretching such a tire over a single piece wheel rim was not possible. A two-piece wheel was developed. Early two-piece aircraft wheels were essentially one-piece wheels with a removable rim to allow mounting access for the tire. These are still found on older aircraft. Later, wheels with two nearly symmetrical halves were developed. Nearly all modern aircraft wheels are of this two piece construction.
The global average price of aircraft wheels is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the change of global economy and raw material price, aircraft wheels prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aircraft Wheels Market
In 2019, the global Aircraft Wheels market size was US$ 58 million and it is expected to reach US$ 73 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Aircraft Wheels Scope and Market Size
Aircraft Wheels market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aircraft Wheels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Aircraft Wheels market is segmented into
Main Wheel
Nose Wheel
Segment by Application, the Aircraft Wheels market is segmented into
Civil Aircraft
Military Aircraft
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Aircraft Wheels Market Share Analysis
Aircraft Wheels market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Aircraft Wheels product introduction, recent developments, Aircraft Wheels sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Safran
UTC
Meggit
Honeywell
Parker Hannifin
…
