Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Refurbishing of medical device refers to restoring used equipment or systems into a condition of safety and effectiveness comparable to new including actions such as repair, rework, update and replacement of worn parts with original parts.

The classification of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device includes X-Ray System, Ultrasound System, CT System, MRI System and other types, and the proportion of X-Ray System is about 30% in 2016, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

In 2019, the global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market size was US$ 2604.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3703.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market is segmented into

X-Ray System

Ultrasound System

CT System

MRI System

Others

Segment by Application, the Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market is segmented into

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Philips

Hitachi

Canon Medical Systems

Ultra Solutions

Block Imaging

Providian Medical

Agito Medical

LBN Medical

Soma Technology

