Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Refurbishing of medical device refers to restoring used equipment or systems into a condition of safety and effectiveness comparable to new including actions such as repair, rework, update and replacement of worn parts with original parts.
The classification of Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device includes X-Ray System, Ultrasound System, CT System, MRI System and other types, and the proportion of X-Ray System is about 30% in 2016, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market
In 2019, the global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market size was US$ 2604.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3703.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Scope and Market Size
Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market is segmented into
X-Ray System
Ultrasound System
CT System
MRI System
Others
Segment by Application, the Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market is segmented into
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device Market Share Analysis
Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device product introduction, recent developments, Remanufactured Medical Imaging Device sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
GE Healthcare
Siemens
Philips
Hitachi
Canon Medical Systems
Ultra Solutions
Block Imaging
Providian Medical
Agito Medical
LBN Medical
Soma Technology
