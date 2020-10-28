Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pharmaceutical Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pharmaceutical Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Due to a wide range of pharmaceutical equipment product categories and a customized business model generally adopted by enterprises, there is no one or a few pharmaceutical equipment companies capable of controlling the entire market, the industry concentration is low.

The major companies in this industry include GE, Siemens and Bosch. In 2017, their revenues accounted for 4.18%, 3.30% and 3.10% respectively. By region, Europe has the highest share of income, at 27.55%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Pharmaceutical Equipment market size was US$ 38680 million and it is expected to reach US$ 58240 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Scope and Market Size

Pharmaceutical Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pharmaceutical Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pharmaceutical Equipment market is segmented into

API Equipment

Preparation Machinery

Medicinal Crushing Machine

Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery

Pharmaceutical Water Equipment

Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery

Drug Testing Equipment

Others

In terms of type, preparation machinery accounted for the highest proportion of revenue, about 27.86% in 2017.

Segment by Application, the Pharmaceutical Equipment market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical Company

Others

The pharmaceutical company holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 97.08% of the market share in 2017.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Share Analysis

Pharmaceutical Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pharmaceutical Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Pharmaceutical Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Bosch

Sartorius

Shimadzu

Shinwa

ACG

Tofflon

Bausch+Stroebel

GEA

Truking

Chinasun

Bohle

Sejong Pharmatech

SK Group

