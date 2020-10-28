In this report, the Global Pharmaceutical Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pharmaceutical Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pharmaceutical-equipment-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Due to a wide range of pharmaceutical equipment product categories and a customized business model generally adopted by enterprises, there is no one or a few pharmaceutical equipment companies capable of controlling the entire market, the industry concentration is low.
The major companies in this industry include GE, Siemens and Bosch. In 2017, their revenues accounted for 4.18%, 3.30% and 3.10% respectively. By region, Europe has the highest share of income, at 27.55%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Pharmaceutical Equipment market size was US$ 38680 million and it is expected to reach US$ 58240 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Scope and Market Size
Pharmaceutical Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pharmaceutical Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Pharmaceutical Equipment market is segmented into
API Equipment
Preparation Machinery
Medicinal Crushing Machine
Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery
Pharmaceutical Water Equipment
Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery
Drug Testing Equipment
Others
In terms of type, preparation machinery accounted for the highest proportion of revenue, about 27.86% in 2017.
Segment by Application, the Pharmaceutical Equipment market is segmented into
Pharmaceutical Company
Others
The pharmaceutical company holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 97.08% of the market share in 2017.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Share Analysis
Pharmaceutical Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pharmaceutical Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Pharmaceutical Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
GE Healthcare
Siemens
Bosch
Sartorius
Shimadzu
Shinwa
ACG
Tofflon
Bausch+Stroebel
GEA
Truking
Chinasun
Bohle
Sejong Pharmatech
SK Group
