Global Robot Tool Changers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Robot Tool Changers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Robot Tool Changers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Robot Tool Changers is component with two mating parts (master and tool) that have been designed to lock together automatically and are able to pass utilities (e.g. electrical signals, pneumatic supply, water, etc.). The master side of the tool changer mounts to a robot, CNC machine or other structure. The tool side of the tool changer mounts to tooling, such as grippers, welders, or deburring tools. A Robot Tool Changers is also known as an automatic tool changer, robotic tool changer, robot coupler, robotic coupler, and robotic connector.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Robot Tool Changers Market
In 2019, the global Robot Tool Changers market size was US$ 299.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 705.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Robot Tool Changers Scope and Market Size
Robot Tool Changers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Robot Tool Changers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Robot Tool Changers market is segmented into
Manual Robot Tool Changers
Automatic Robot Tool Changers
Segment by Application, the Robot Tool Changers market is segmented into
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Machinery
Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals
Food & Beverage
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Robot Tool Changers Market Share Analysis
Robot Tool Changers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Robot Tool Changers product introduction, recent developments, Robot Tool Changers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ATI
Staubli
Schunk
Destaco
Applied Robotics
RSP
AGI
Nitta
Pascal
Carl Kurt Walther
Robotic & Automation Tooling
OBARA Corporation
