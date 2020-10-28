Global Popcorn Makers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Popcorn Makers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Popcorn Makers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A popcorn maker (also called a popcorn popper) is a machine used to pop popcorn. Since ancient times popcorn has been a popular snack food, produced through the explosive expansion of kernels of heated corn (maize). Commercial large-scale popcorn machines were invented by Charles Cretors in the late 19th century. Many types of small-scale home methods for popping corn also exist.

Popcorn Maker is widely used for home use and commercial use. The proportion of Popcorn Maker for the two field of use is similar in 2016. The trend of popcorn makers for home use is increasing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Popcorn Makers Market

In 2019, the global Popcorn Makers market size was US$ 274.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 342.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Popcorn Makers Scope and Market Size

Popcorn Makers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Popcorn Makers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Popcorn Makers market is segmented into

below 10 Cups

10-20 Cups

above 20 Cups

Segment by Application, the Popcorn Makers market is segmented into

Home Use

Commercial Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Popcorn Makers Market Share Analysis

Popcorn Makers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Popcorn Makers product introduction, recent developments, Popcorn Makers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Gold Medal Products

Cretors

Nostalgia Electrics

Great Northern Popcorn

Presto

Paragon-Manufactured Fun

West Bend

Severin

Wabash Valley Farms

Snappy Popcorn

REMACOM

Sanyei Corporation

ITO

Magic Seal

VERLY

Mei Yu

Orbit Electrodomestic

Skyline Home Appliances

