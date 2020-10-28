Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Explosion Proof Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Explosion Proof Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Explosion Proof equipment is product adopting several types of protection measures to prevent explosions from occurring in hazardous areas such as an unanticipated rise in the energy (chemical, mechanical or nuclear) of the system in an unbridled way accompanied by increase in temperature and release of gases.

Eaton, Emerson, Siemens, R.Stahl Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs, Thomas & Betts (ABB) and Bartec captured the top revenue share spots in the Explosion Proof Equipment market. Eaton dominated with 13.94 percent revenue share in 2016, followed by Emerson with 5.95 percent revenue share, R.Stahl Inc with 4.52 percent revenue share, and Siemens with 4.06 percent revenue share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Explosion Proof Equipment market size was US$ 7256.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9513.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Explosion Proof Equipment Scope and Market Size

Explosion Proof Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Segment by Type, the Explosion Proof Equipment market is segmented into

Explosion-proof Lamp

Explosion-proof Electrical Equipment

Explosion-proof Instrument

Others

Segment by Application, the Explosion Proof Equipment market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Mining

Manufacturing Processing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Explosion Proof Equipment Market Share Analysis

Explosion Proof Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies.

The major companies include:

Eaton

Emerson

Siemens

R.Stahl Inc

Pepperl+Fuchs

ABB

GE

Toshiba

BARTEC

WEG

Warom

Wolong

Dianguang Technology

Feice

Hengtong

Bada Electric

Shlmex

Helon

Huaxia

