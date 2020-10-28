Global Oil Water Separator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Oil Water Separator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Oil Water Separator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oil Water Separator is a device designed to separate oil from the wastewater effluents. In the report, we mainly count the Oil Water Separator used in industrial applications.

At present, in North America Oil Water Separator are concentrated in United States. The leading players in this market are Clarcor, Compass Water Solutions, Parker-Hannifin, Alfa Laval, Donaldson, Andritz, GEA, etc.

In 2019, the global Oil Water Separator market size was US$ 11320 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14640 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Oil Water Separator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil Water Separator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Oil Water Separator market is segmented into

Gravity OWS

Centrifugal OWS

Others

Segment by Application, the Oil Water Separator market is segmented into

General Industry

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Oil Water Separator Market Share Analysis

Oil Water Separator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Oil Water Separator product introduction, recent developments, Oil Water Separator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Clarcor

Compass Water Solutions

Parker-Hannifin

Alfa Laval

Donaldson

Andritz

GEA

Wartsila

Filtration

Containment Solutions

Recovered Energy

ZCL

WesTech Engineering

Wilbur Eagle

