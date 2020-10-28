Global Oil Water Separator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Oil Water Separator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Oil Water Separator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Oil Water Separator is a device designed to separate oil from the wastewater effluents. In the report, we mainly count the Oil Water Separator used in industrial applications.
At present, in North America Oil Water Separator are concentrated in United States. The leading players in this market are Clarcor, Compass Water Solutions, Parker-Hannifin, Alfa Laval, Donaldson, Andritz, GEA, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oil Water Separator Market
In 2019, the global Oil Water Separator market size was US$ 11320 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14640 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Oil Water Separator Scope and Market Size
Oil Water Separator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil Water Separator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Oil Water Separator market is segmented into
Gravity OWS
Centrifugal OWS
Others
Segment by Application, the Oil Water Separator market is segmented into
General Industry
Water Treatment
Oil & Gas
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Oil Water Separator Market Share Analysis
Oil Water Separator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Oil Water Separator product introduction, recent developments, Oil Water Separator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Clarcor
Compass Water Solutions
Parker-Hannifin
Alfa Laval
Donaldson
Andritz
GEA
Wartsila
Filtration
Containment Solutions
Recovered Energy
ZCL
WesTech Engineering
Wilbur Eagle
