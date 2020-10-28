Global Flash Point Tester Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Flash Point Tester market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Flash Point Tester market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Flash Point Tester is an instrument that determines the flash point of a sample, which is the temperature point at which the sample vaporizes to another composition state in the air that can be ignited.

Flash point testing is required to classify the flammability levels of chemicals and materials. Measuring the flash point of a liquid or material is important because it can assess potential fire hazards that may arise during transportation and storage. Once the flash point is analyzed, the chemical is grouped into different flammability categories which have different handling requirements.

In 2019, the global Flash Point Tester market size was US$ 98.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 108.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Flash Point Tester market is segmented into

Open Cup Flash Point Tester

Closed Cup Flash Point Tester

Segment by Application, the Flash Point Tester market is segmented into

Chemicals & Solvents

Petrochemical

Paint & Ink

Consumer Chemical

Waste Disposal

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Anton Paar

ERALYTICS

Grabner Instruments

Koehler

NORMALAB

Labtron

Tanaka

PAC

Seta

Elcometer

TIMEPOWER

Yangzhou JINGYANG

