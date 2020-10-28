Global Flash Point Tester Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Flash Point Tester market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Flash Point Tester market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Flash Point Tester is an instrument that determines the flash point of a sample, which is the temperature point at which the sample vaporizes to another composition state in the air that can be ignited.
Flash point testing is required to classify the flammability levels of chemicals and materials. Measuring the flash point of a liquid or material is important because it can assess potential fire hazards that may arise during transportation and storage. Once the flash point is analyzed, the chemical is grouped into different flammability categories which have different handling requirements.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flash Point Tester Market
In 2019, the global Flash Point Tester market size was US$ 98.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 108.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Flash Point Tester Scope and Market Size
Flash Point Tester market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flash Point Tester market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Flash Point Tester market is segmented into
Open Cup Flash Point Tester
Closed Cup Flash Point Tester
Segment by Application, the Flash Point Tester market is segmented into
Chemicals & Solvents
Petrochemical
Paint & Ink
Consumer Chemical
Waste Disposal
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Flash Point Tester Market Share Analysis
Flash Point Tester market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Flash Point Tester product introduction, recent developments, Flash Point Tester sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Anton Paar
ERALYTICS
Grabner Instruments
Koehler
NORMALAB
Labtron
Tanaka
PAC
Seta
Elcometer
TIMEPOWER
Yangzhou JINGYANG
