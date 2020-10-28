Global Search and Rescue Equipments Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Search and Rescue Equipments market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Search and Rescue Equipments market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Search and Rescue Equipments include search-and-rescue system, complementary devices intended for search and rescue, communication equipment, medical equipment, etc. This report does not cover transportation equipment such as aircraft and vehicles.

The search and rescue equipments are mainly used by combat search and rescue and non-combat search and rescue. The search and rescue equipments can segment by rescue equipment, search equipment, communication equipment, medical equipment and others.

In 2019, the global Search and Rescue Equipments market size was US$ 16620 million and it is expected to reach US$ 21970 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Search and Rescue Equipments market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Search and Rescue Equipments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Search and Rescue Equipments market is segmented into

Rescue Equipment

Search Equipment

Communication Equipment

Medical Equipment

Others

Segment by Application, the Search and Rescue Equipments market is segmented into

Combat Search and Rescue

Non-combat Search and Rescue

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Search and Rescue Equipments Market Share Analysis

Search and Rescue Equipments market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Search and Rescue Equipments product introduction, recent developments, Search and Rescue Equipments sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Honeywell

Thales Group

General Dynamics

Garmin Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Leonardo S.P.A.

Rockwell Collins

FLIR Systems

Textron Systems

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems

Teikoku Sen-i

ACR Electronics

GENETECH Group

Airborne Systems Limited

CMC Rescue

