Global Karl Fischer Titrators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

A Karl Fischer titrator, also known as a KF titrator, is used to determine the amount of water in a sample. Because the presence of water can affect many characteristics of a product, including reactivity, stability, and quality, KF titration is important to and is used in many industries. Food, oil, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor industries all use Karl Fischer titrators to maintain the quality of their products. There are two methods that can be used in Karl Fischer titration: volumetry, in which the amount of reagent that has been used determines the amount of water, and coulometry, in which an electrolysis reaction occurs and the amount of electricity used tells us the amount of water in the sample.

At present, this product is mainly used in the fields of food, medicine and petrochemical, of which the petrochemical industry is still the largest downstream and downstream application area. In 2016, the chemical industry accounted for more than 42.84% of consumption

In 2019, the global Karl Fischer Titrators market size was US$ 186.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 221.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Karl Fischer Titrators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Coulometric Titration

Volumetric Titration

Petroleum Products

Pharmaceutical Products

Foods and Beverages

The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020.

