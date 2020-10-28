Global Karl Fischer Titrators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Karl Fischer Titrators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Karl Fischer Titrators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Karl Fischer titrator, also known as a KF titrator, is used to determine the amount of water in a sample. Because the presence of water can affect many characteristics of a product, including reactivity, stability, and quality, KF titration is important to and is used in many industries. Food, oil, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor industries all use Karl Fischer titrators to maintain the quality of their products. There are two methods that can be used in Karl Fischer titration: volumetry, in which the amount of reagent that has been used determines the amount of water, and coulometry, in which an electrolysis reaction occurs and the amount of electricity used tells us the amount of water in the sample.
At present, this product is mainly used in the fields of food, medicine and petrochemical, of which the petrochemical industry is still the largest downstream and downstream application area. In 2016, the chemical industry accounted for more than 42.84% of consumption
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Karl Fischer Titrators Market
In 2019, the global Karl Fischer Titrators market size was US$ 186.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 221.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Karl Fischer Titrators Scope and Market Size
Karl Fischer Titrators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Karl Fischer Titrators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Karl Fischer Titrators market is segmented into
Coulometric Titration
Volumetric Titration
Segment by Application, the Karl Fischer Titrators market is segmented into
Petroleum Products
Pharmaceutical Products
Foods and Beverages
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Karl Fischer Titrators Market Share Analysis
Karl Fischer Titrators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Karl Fischer Titrators product introduction, recent developments, Karl Fischer Titrators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Metrohm
Mettler Toledo
HACH LANGE
HIRANUMA SANGYO
Analytik Jena
KYOTO ELECTRONICS
Xylem
Mitsubishi Chemical
Hanna Instruments
ECH
GR Scientific
Inesa
Huazheng Electric
