Global Digital Scent Technology Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Digital Scent Technology market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Digital Scent Technology market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Digital scent technology is the engineering discipline dealing with olfactory representation. It is a technology to sense, transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media. For example, the addition of such equipment in the cinema for example, the device lets viewers watch a movie and feel the “flavor”, brings a richer viewing experience.
Digital scent technology is a technology to sense, transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media such as web pages, movies & music. The technology uses hardware devices consisting of gas sensors such as e-nose and scent synthesizer, which help in sensing and generating different types of smells. Currently, the development of e-nose is much more mature and widely used than scent synthesizer. And e-nose is the main part in the digital scent technology industry now.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Scent Technology Market
In 2019, the global Digital Scent Technology market size was US$ 96.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 311.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 18.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Digital Scent Technology Scope and Market Size
Digital Scent Technology market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Scent Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Digital Scent Technology market is segmented into
E-nose
Scent synthesizer
Segment by Application, the Digital Scent Technology market is segmented into
Entertainment
Education
Healthcare
Food & Beverage
Communication
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Digital Scent Technology Market Share Analysis
Digital Scent Technology market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Digital Scent Technology product introduction, recent developments, Digital Scent Technology sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Alpha MOS
AIRSENSE Analytics
Odotech
Electronics Sensor Technology
Owlstone
G.A.S.
Sensigent
The eNose Company
