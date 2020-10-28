Global Digital Scent Technology Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Digital Scent Technology market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Digital Scent Technology market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Digital scent technology is the engineering discipline dealing with olfactory representation. It is a technology to sense, transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media. For example, the addition of such equipment in the cinema for example, the device lets viewers watch a movie and feel the “flavor”, brings a richer viewing experience.

Digital scent technology is a technology to sense, transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media such as web pages, movies & music. The technology uses hardware devices consisting of gas sensors such as e-nose and scent synthesizer, which help in sensing and generating different types of smells. Currently, the development of e-nose is much more mature and widely used than scent synthesizer. And e-nose is the main part in the digital scent technology industry now.

In 2019, the global Digital Scent Technology market size was US$ 96.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 311.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 18.1% during 2021-2026.

Digital Scent Technology market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Scent Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Digital Scent Technology market is segmented into

E-nose

Scent synthesizer

Segment by Application, the Digital Scent Technology market is segmented into

Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Communication

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Digital Scent Technology Market Share Analysis

Digital Scent Technology market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Digital Scent Technology product introduction, recent developments, Digital Scent Technology sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Alpha MOS

AIRSENSE Analytics

Odotech

Electronics Sensor Technology

Owlstone

G.A.S.

Sensigent

The eNose Company

