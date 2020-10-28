Global Concrete Saw Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Concrete Saw market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Concrete Saw market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A city is built when there are houses, industrial and commercial buildings, factories, markets, roads etc. That means a lot of work for the builders, plumbers, electricians, laborers. Their work includes working with tools like mechanical and electrical drills, saws, grinders etc. Working with concrete can be tough and that is why Core and Saw provides quality tools to support such building activities. At this situation, the concrete saw is necessary.

Europe is the dominate producer of Concrete Saw in Global, the production was 449.22 Units in 2016, accounting for about 30.13% of the total amount, followed by Japan and North America, with the production market share of 20.75% and 20.56%. And China expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Concrete Saw Market

In 2019, the global Concrete Saw market size was US$ 1690 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2724.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Concrete Saw Scope and Market Size

Concrete Saw market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Saw market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Concrete Saw market is segmented into

Handheld-Cut-Off

Walk-Behind-Push

Segment by Application, the Concrete Saw market is segmented into

Architectural Engineering

Dam Engineering

Mine and Well Engineering

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Concrete Saw Market Share Analysis

Concrete Saw market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Concrete Saw product introduction, recent developments, Concrete Saw sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Husqvarna

Makita

Hilti

Stihl

Norton (Saint-Gobain)

Dewalt

MK Diamond

Evolution Power Tools

QVTOOLS

Ryobi

Hitachi

