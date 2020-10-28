Global Electric Parking Brake System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Parking Brake System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Parking Brake System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electric parking brake is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It’s a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options.
With the fast increase of automobile production, the electric parking brake market will develop fast in next years. The prospect of electric parking brake industry is good. The growth rate of European automobile production may be low, but the high penetration of electric parking brake keeps it as large market demand. The fast growing rate of automotive electric parking brake system makes it more common for general cars, not only belong to luxury cars.
In the next years, the growth rate of Chinese automobile production will be higher than other regions. Almost all of top electric parking brake manufacturers have built plants in China and they have occupied large share of electric parking brake market.
There is large technical gap between electric parking brakes produced by Chinese manufacturers and foreign manufacturers. To expand the market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more money and time on research and development.
As the policies published by Chinese government support domestic electric parking brake industry, both the foreign manufacturers and domestic manufacturers can get some favorable condition. The number of new competitors may be more and some may prefer to cooperate with foreign manufacturers to maximize the advantages of both sides.
The market share of traditional brake is still large and the complete replacement of traditional brake still need a long time. Correspondingly, new brake technologies may appear in the future.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Parking Brake System Market
In 2019, the global Electric Parking Brake System market size was US$ 7331.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 15640 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Electric Parking Brake System Scope and Market Size
Electric Parking Brake System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Parking Brake System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electric Parking Brake System market is segmented into
Caliper Integrated EPB
Cable Puller EPB
Segment by Application, the Electric Parking Brake System market is segmented into
Sedans
SUVs
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electric Parking Brake System Market Share Analysis
Electric Parking Brake System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Parking Brake System product introduction, recent developments, Electric Parking Brake System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ZF TRW
Continental
Küster
Dura
Mando
AISIN
Hyundai Mobis
Zhejiang Libang Hexin
Wuhu Bethel
