Global Electric Screwdriver Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global Electric Screwdriver market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric screwdriver is a type of power tool that relies on a current control motor to quickly tighten the screws to the set torque.

The electric screwdriver industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. They also like set up plants in China to expand market share. China has many producers and they produce about 67.5% of the global electric screwdriver production, but its products are more concentrated in household products.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. China takes the market share of 30.35%, followed by Europe with 28.75%. Global consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 3.13%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from to.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ prefers selling their products to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic accelerating, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of electric screwdriver will increase.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Screwdriver Market

In 2019, the global Electric Screwdriver market size was US$ 408.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 422.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Screwdriver Scope and Market Size

Electric Screwdriver market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Screwdriver market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Screwdriver market is segmented into

Cordless

Cord

Segment by Application, the Electric Screwdriver market is segmented into

Industrial

Household

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electric Screwdriver Market Share Analysis

Electric Screwdriver market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Screwdriver product introduction, recent developments, Electric Screwdriver sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Stanley Black & Decker

Bosch

Makita

Ken

TTI

Positec

FEIN

Dongcheng

Hitachi

Hilti

Kawasaki

Chervon Holdings

Ozito

Dixon Automatic

Mountz

XU1 Powertools

