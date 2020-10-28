In this report, the Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-portable-x-ray-equipment-for-security-purposes-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Unlike stationary equipment, portable x-ray equipment is suited to a variety of applications for its convenience such as IED and explosives detection, security inspections, weapons detection. Portable Screening is designed to be fast and easy to use and packaged for both rugged and lightweight deployment within the fields of defense, law enforcement and general security applications.
The industry’s leading manufacturers are Leidos, AS&E and Logos Imaging, which together account for 52.27 per cent of revenues. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at about 40.13 percent in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Market
In 2019, the global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market size was US$ 90 million and it is expected to reach US$ 109 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Scope and Market Size
Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market is segmented into
CR Equipment
DR Equipment
Segment by Application, the Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market is segmented into
Airports
Stations
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Market Share Analysis
Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes product introduction, recent developments, Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Leidos
AS&E
Logos Imaging
Scanna
Nuctech
Teledyne ICM
Gilardoni
Vidisco
Aventura Technologies
Fiscan
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-portable-x-ray-equipment-for-security-purposes-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com