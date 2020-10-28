In this report, the Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-portable-x-ray-equipment-for-security-purposes-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Unlike stationary equipment, portable x-ray equipment is suited to a variety of applications for its convenience such as IED and explosives detection, security inspections, weapons detection. Portable Screening is designed to be fast and easy to use and packaged for both rugged and lightweight deployment within the fields of defense, law enforcement and general security applications.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are Leidos, AS&E and Logos Imaging, which together account for 52.27 per cent of revenues. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at about 40.13 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Market

In 2019, the global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market size was US$ 90 million and it is expected to reach US$ 109 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Scope and Market Size

Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market is segmented into

CR Equipment

DR Equipment

Segment by Application, the Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market is segmented into

Airports

Stations

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes Market Share Analysis

Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes product introduction, recent developments, Portable X-Ray Equipment for Security Purposes sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Leidos

AS&E

Logos Imaging

Scanna

Nuctech

Teledyne ICM

Gilardoni

Vidisco

Aventura Technologies

Fiscan

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-portable-x-ray-equipment-for-security-purposes-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com