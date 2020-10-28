Global Microbial Air Samplers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Microbial Air Samplers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Microbial Air Samplers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Microbial Air Sampler is a device that can sample virus, bacteria, phagocyte, pollen, epiphyte, etc. A microbial air sampler is a critical component of any Quality Control (QC) situations associated with Pharmaceutical, Biotech, and Healthcare facilities due to it can ensure that there is no contamination in your processes and products, and they are absolutely required in order to meet most mandatory regulatory requirements.
Demand for Microbial Air Sampler has mainly been driven by healthy awareness of life. Economic investment has large impact on research and National policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.
Geographically, Europe was the largest market in the world, which took about 28.64 percent of the global consumption volume in 2016. The United States shared 25% of global total and China shared 11.85%, Japan shared 7.41%.
Microbial Air Sampler product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.
As to companies, MBV AG was largest in production in 2016, which counted 36.48% of global total revenue. As to the production, enterprises in China are taking growing market share worldwide by large production scale and lower price.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the sales volume will keep slow increasing but the market revenue scale is forecasted to be reduced because of price downturn.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Microbial Air Samplers Market
In 2019, the global Microbial Air Samplers market size was US$ 66 million and it is expected to reach US$ 119.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Microbial Air Samplers Scope and Market Size
Microbial Air Samplers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microbial Air Samplers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Microbial Air Samplers market is segmented into
Portable Microbial Air Sampler
Desktop Microbial Air Sampler
Segment by Application, the Microbial Air Samplers market is segmented into
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Scientific Laboratory
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Microbial Air Samplers Market Share Analysis
Microbial Air Samplers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Microbial Air Samplers product introduction, recent developments, Microbial Air Samplers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
MBV AG
VWR
BioMerieux
Sarstedt
Bertin Technologies
Particle Measuring Systems
Emtek
Advanced Instruments
RGF Environmental
Ogawa Seiki
IUL
Awel
Aquaria srl
Multitech Enviro Analytical
Qingdao Junray
Tianjin Hengao
Climet Instruments
Beijing Jiance
Shanghai Sujing
