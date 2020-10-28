In this report, the Global Fire Pump Drive Power market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fire Pump Drive Power market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fire-pump-drive-power-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Fire pump drive power is a kind of device which provide power for the fire pump. The fire pump drive power includes electric motor, diesel engine and petrol engine.

There are generally three types of drive power used for fire pump, which include diesel engine, petrol engine and electric motors. Petrol motors are commonly used for portable fire pump and light duty firefighting. The main manufacturers of petrol motors for fire pumps include Honda, Briggs & Stratton and other regional brands. Diesel engines are suitable for firefighting application in factory, building, pier and other high capacity fire pumps. Worldwide, the main manufacturers of diesel engines are Clarke, Cummins and Caterpillar. The three enterprises are famous in the fire pump industry because of wonderful product performance and related services. Electric motors are the most widely used drive power for fire pumps, which is efficient and convenient. There are large number of manufacturers of electric motors those can be used on fire pump.

Currently, North America is the largest production region of fire pump drive power based on revenue; in 2016, North America holds about 38% revenue share of global fire pump drive power. It is followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively have around 29% and 15% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China has been the the largest consumption market in the world since 2014, which took about 26.5% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of fire pump drive power producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Over the past five years, the price of fire pump drive power has experienced a reducing trend.

For forecast, the global fire pump drive power revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%, and a little higher speed in China and South Asia. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of firefighting.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fire Pump Drive Power Market

In 2019, the global Fire Pump Drive Power market size was US$ 342.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 446.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Fire Pump Drive Power Scope and Market Size

Fire Pump Drive Power market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Pump Drive Power market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Fire Pump Drive Power market is segmented into

Electric Motor

Diesel Engine

Petrol Engine

Segment by Application, the Fire Pump Drive Power market is segmented into

Industry Application

Commercial Building

Field Emergency

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Fire Pump Drive Power Market Share Analysis

Fire Pump Drive Power market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fire Pump Drive Power product introduction, recent developments, Fire Pump Drive Power sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Clarke

Caterpillar

Cummins

Power Industries

Shanghai Dongfeng

Guangxi Yuchai

Nidec Motor

WEG

Regal Beloit

Baldor

NAFFCO

Brook Crompton

Wolong Electric

American Marsh

Techtop

Universal Electric

Honda

Briggs & Stratton

Jiangsu linhai

Boyidun Power

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fire-pump-drive-power-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com