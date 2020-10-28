Global Fire Pump Drive Power Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Fire Pump Drive Power market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fire Pump Drive Power market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fire pump drive power is a kind of device which provide power for the fire pump. The fire pump drive power includes electric motor, diesel engine and petrol engine.
There are generally three types of drive power used for fire pump, which include diesel engine, petrol engine and electric motors. Petrol motors are commonly used for portable fire pump and light duty firefighting. The main manufacturers of petrol motors for fire pumps include Honda, Briggs & Stratton and other regional brands. Diesel engines are suitable for firefighting application in factory, building, pier and other high capacity fire pumps. Worldwide, the main manufacturers of diesel engines are Clarke, Cummins and Caterpillar. The three enterprises are famous in the fire pump industry because of wonderful product performance and related services. Electric motors are the most widely used drive power for fire pumps, which is efficient and convenient. There are large number of manufacturers of electric motors those can be used on fire pump.
Currently, North America is the largest production region of fire pump drive power based on revenue; in 2016, North America holds about 38% revenue share of global fire pump drive power. It is followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively have around 29% and 15% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China has been the the largest consumption market in the world since 2014, which took about 26.5% of the global consumption volume in 2016.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of fire pump drive power producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Over the past five years, the price of fire pump drive power has experienced a reducing trend.
For forecast, the global fire pump drive power revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%, and a little higher speed in China and South Asia. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of firefighting.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fire Pump Drive Power Market
In 2019, the global Fire Pump Drive Power market size was US$ 342.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 446.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Fire Pump Drive Power Scope and Market Size
Fire Pump Drive Power market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Pump Drive Power market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Fire Pump Drive Power market is segmented into
Electric Motor
Diesel Engine
Petrol Engine
Segment by Application, the Fire Pump Drive Power market is segmented into
Industry Application
Commercial Building
Field Emergency
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Fire Pump Drive Power Market Share Analysis
Fire Pump Drive Power market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fire Pump Drive Power product introduction, recent developments, Fire Pump Drive Power sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Clarke
Caterpillar
Cummins
Power Industries
Shanghai Dongfeng
Guangxi Yuchai
Nidec Motor
WEG
Regal Beloit
Baldor
NAFFCO
Brook Crompton
Wolong Electric
American Marsh
Techtop
Universal Electric
Honda
Briggs & Stratton
Jiangsu linhai
Boyidun Power
