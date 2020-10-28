Global Railway Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Railway Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Railway Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Railway equipment are involved in locomotives, passenger rail cars, freight rail cars, subway, signal, infrastructure and other parts used in operating railroads. The railway equipment industry has become the pivot for economic developments across several countries worldwide. The demand for this equipment has intensified owing to the rising volume of transported products and the expansion of the distance covered by logistics vehicles.

The demand for freight rolling stock is significantly high in the global railroad equipment manufacturing market. This demand is basically due to the hike in the prices of fuel across the globe at it acts as the key source behind the working of the transportation industry. This has shifted the trend of freight transport to rails from trucks.

Companies operating in the railroad equipment manufacturing industry are involved in the manufacturing of brakes, locomotives, passenger rail cars and freight, and other parts used in operating railroads. The transport equipment manufacturing industry has become the pivot for economic developments across several countries worldwide. The demand for these Equipment has intensified owing to the rising volume of transported products and the expansion of the distance covered by logistics vehicles. This particular trend is expected to gain traction over the coming years.

Region-wise, Europe and Asia Pacific are the leading regions in terms of manufacturing of railroad equipment. This growth is mainly due to effective policies and large scale investment by leading companies and governments. Brazil, China, and India have been identified as emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region. China’s Ministry of Railways is the main purchaser of industry products, which are largely supplied by state-owned operator, CRRC . The dominance of the makes this industry a virtual duopoly.

The key companies are CRRC, Siemens, Alstom, Bombardier, CRECG, CRCC, General Electric, Hitachi, Transmashholding, Voestalpine, Toshiba, Kawasaki, Hyundai Rotem, CRSC, Wabtec and etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Railway Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Railway Equipment market size was US$ 142280 million and it is expected to reach US$ 200970 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Railway Equipment Scope and Market Size

Railway Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Railway Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Railway Equipment market is segmented into

Rolling Stock

Railway Infrastructure

Others

Segment by Application, the Railway Equipment market is segmented into

Locomotives

DMUs

EMUs

Freight Vehicles

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Railway Equipment Market Share Analysis

Railway Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Railway Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Railway Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

CRRC

Alstom

Siemens

Bombardier

CRCC

CRECG

General Electric

Hitachi

Hyundai Rotem

Transmashholding

Voestalpine

Toshiba

Kawasaki

CRSC

Wabtec

