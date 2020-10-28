Global Solar Street Lighting Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Solar Street Lighting market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Solar Street Lighting market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.

South was the largest revenue market with a market share of 32.46% in 2012 and 34.42% in 2017 with an increase of 1.96%. Northeast and west ranked the second market with the market share of 22.36% in 2016. Also, the South market for Solar Street Lights is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies has led to an increase in demand.

Solar Street Lights companies are mainly from Asia, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Philips, Jiawei, Yingli Solar, with the revenue market share of 7.35%, 3.43%, and 2.63% in 2016.

The growth of the Solar Street Lights market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of solar street lighting as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient. Advanced solar street lighting systems save significant energy.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solar Street Lighting Market

Global Solar Street Lighting Scope and Market Size

Solar Street Lighting market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar Street Lighting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Solar Street Lighting market is segmented into

Standalone

Grid Connected

Segment by Application, the Solar Street Lighting market is segmented into

Municipal Infrastructure

Residential

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Solar Street Lighting Market Share Analysis

Solar Street Lighting market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Solar Street Lighting product introduction, recent developments, Solar Street Lighting sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Philips

Leadsun

Solar Street Lights USA

SEPCO

Jiawei

Yingli Solar

SOKOYO

King-sun

