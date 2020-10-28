Global Industrial Burners Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Burners market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Burners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An Industrial burner is a mechanical device which uses gas or liquid fuel to produce flames in a controlled manner.

The petrochemicals segment has been reporting a higher consumption of these burners compared to other end users. The scenario is likely to remain so over the next few years due to a robust rise in the demand for petrochemicals in developing regions, particularly in Asia Pacific. In 2016, North America dominated the global market for industrial burners with an overall contribution of 3.8 B USD in terms of revenue.

Due to the various regulations introduced by governments across the world, it has become important for all manufacturers to produce energy efficient burners. Also, many manufacturers are now focusing on new technologies that will reduce the cost of production, apart from also reducing emissions from industrial furnaces. Industrial burners bring about complete combustion of the air and fuel which, in turn, reduces carbon dioxide emission. Many companies, in the steel industry specially, are now focusing on research and developments to produce energy efficient industrial burners.

One of the major trends being seen in the industrial burner market is the use of renewable fuel oil. With increasing focus on reducing emissions so to avert negative changes in climatic condition, it has become important to use renewable fuel for operations. Companies are investing hugely in R&D for developing such industrial burners.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Burners Market

In 2019, the global Industrial Burners market size was US$ 9755 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11780 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Burners Scope and Market Size

Industrial Burners market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Burners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Burners market is segmented into

under 1 M BTU/HR

under 10 M BTU/HR

under 20 M BTU/HR

under 30 M BTU/HR

above 50 M BTU/HR

Segment by Application, the Industrial Burners market is segmented into

Food processing industry

Petrochemical industry

Pulp & Paper industry

Power Generation industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Burners Market Share Analysis

Industrial Burners market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Burners product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Burners sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Riello

Weishaupt

Ariston Thermo

Honeywell

JOHN ZINK

Bentone

IBS

Baltur

Oilon

OLYMPIA

Selas Heat

