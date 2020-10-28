Global Sauna Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Sauna Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sauna Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sauna Equipment market, mainly sauna heaters, sauna room and etc.

This report studies the Sauna Equipment market, mainly sauna heaters, sauna room and etc. in this report. In 2016, the Sauna Equipment sale in EMEA was 329 K Unit, and it will reach 412 K Unit in 2022; while the Sales CAGR (2016-2022) is 3.8%.

In EMEA Sauna Equipment market, the top players cover KLAFS, Harvia, TyloHelo , SAWO, EOS Saunatechnik, Tulikivi, Aqualine Saunas, Sauna Italia, Dalesauna, Sunspa, Aqua Industrial and etc., which are playing important roles.

In 2016, the Sauna Equipment sale in Homes was 220 K Unit, and it will reach 280 K Unit in 2022; while the Sales Market Share (%) in Homes was 67.6% in 2016 and will be 68.5% in 2022. In 2016, the Sauna Equipment sales in Commercial were 110 K Unit, and it will reach 130 K Unit in 2022; while the Sales Market Share (%) in Hotels was 32.4% in 2016 and will be 31.4% in 2022.

In France, the United Kingdom and much of Southern Europe, single-gender saunas are the most common type. In Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and South Tyrol (but rarely in the remainder of Italy), most public swimming pool complexes have sauna areas; in these locales, nudity is the generally accepted rule, and benches are expected to be covered by patrons’ towels. These rules are strictly enforced in some public saunas. In Africa, the majority of sauna facilities are found in more upmarket Hotel, Spa and Health Club environments and predominantly share both Sauna heater technology and design concepts as applied in Europe.

Under many circumstances, temperatures approaching and exceeding 100 °C (212 °F) would be completely intolerable and possibly fatal if exposed to long periods of time. Saunas overcome this problem by controlling the humidity. The hottest Finnish saunas have

relatively low humidity levels in which steam is generated by pouring water on the hot stones. This allows air temperatures that could boil water to be tolerated and even enjoyed for longer periods of time. Steam baths, such as the Turkish bath, where the humidity approaches 100%, will be set to a much lower temperature of around 40 °C (104 °F) to compensate. The “wet heat” would cause scalding if the temperature were set much higher.

The most common modern sauna types are those with electric stoves. The stones are heated up and kept on temperature using electric heating elements. There is thermostat and a timer (eight hour maximum continuous heating time) on the stove. This type of heating is generally used only in urban saunas.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sauna Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Sauna Equipment market size was US$ 427.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 495.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Sauna Equipment Scope and Market Size

Sauna Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sauna Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Sauna Equipment market is segmented into

Electric Sauna

Mobile Saunas

Others

Segment by Application, the Sauna Equipment market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Sauna Equipment Market Share Analysis

Sauna Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Sauna Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Sauna Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

KLAFS

Harvia

TyloHelo

SAWO

EOS Saunatechnik

Tulikivi

Aqualine Saunas

Sauna Italia

Dalesauna

Scandia

Aqua Industrial

