Global Shooting Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Shooting market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Shooting market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Shooting is the act or process of discharging firearms or other projectile weapons such as bows or crossbows. Even the firing of artillery, darts, grenades, rockets, and missiles can be called shooting. A person who specializes in shooting is a marksman. Shooting can take place in a shooting range or in the field in hunting, in shooting sports, or in combat.
The global average price of Shooting is in the decreasing trend, from 96.3 USD/Unit in 2012 to 93.8 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Shooting includes Air Rifle and Air Pistol. And the proportion of Air Rifle in 2016 is about 61.5%. The Air Pistol in 2016 is about 38.5%.
Shooting is widely used in Game/Clay Shooting, Hunting and Competitive Sports. And the market share used in Game/Clay Shooting is about 65.2% in 2016.
North America region is the largest supplier of Shooting, with a production market share nearly 33.7% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Shooting Media, enjoying production market share nearly 31.8% in 2016.
North America is the largest Sales place, with a Sales market share nearly 39.5% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 29.1%.
Market competition is intense. Crosman, Umarex, Gamo, Feinwerkbau are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Shooting Market
In 2019, the global Shooting market size was US$ 737.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Shooting Scope and Market Size
Shooting market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shooting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Shooting market is segmented into
Air Rifle
Air Pistol
Segment by Application, the Shooting market is segmented into
Game/Clay Shooting
Hunting
Competitive Sports
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Shooting Market Share Analysis
Shooting market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Shooting product introduction, recent developments, Shooting sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Crosman
Umarex
Gamo
Feinwerkbau
Shanghai Air Gun
Daisy
Baikal
Fujian Qingliu
Anschutz
Weihrauch
Webley & Scott
Daystate
Hatsan
Evanix
BSA Guns
