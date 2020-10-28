Global Airborne Particle Counter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Airborne Particle Counter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Airborne Particle Counter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Airborne Particle Counter is the equipment for determining airborne particle concentrations.
First, for industry structure analysis, the Airborne Particle Counter industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational s to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 55 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest Sales value area, also the leader in the whole Airborne Particle Counter industry.
Second, the Sales of Airborne Particle Counter increased from 28114 units in 2012 to 33997 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 4.87%.
Third, North America occupied 32.19% of the Sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, which respectively account for around 28.84% and 26.76% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of Sales.
Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Airborne Particle Counter producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
Fifth, for forecast, the global Airborne Particle Counter revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Airborne Particle Counter.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Airborne Particle Counter Market
In 2019, the global Airborne Particle Counter market size was US$ 172.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 221.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Airborne Particle Counter Scope and Market Size
Airborne Particle Counter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Airborne Particle Counter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Airborne Particle Counter market is segmented into
Portable Airborne Particle Counters
Remote Airborne Particle Counters
Handheld Airborne Particle Counters
Segment by Application, the Airborne Particle Counter market is segmented into
Laboratory and Research
Outdoor Environments
General Industry
Pharma and Healthcare
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Airborne Particle Counter Market Share Analysis
Airborne Particle Counter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Airborne Particle Counter product introduction, recent developments, Airborne Particle Counter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Particle Measuring Systems
TSI
Beckman Coulter
Rion
Lighthouse
Kanomax
Grimm Aerosol Technik
Fluke
Climet Instruments
IQAir
Topas
Particles Plus
Suzhou Sujing
Honri Airclean
