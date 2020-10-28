Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Reverse Vending Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Reverse Vending Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A reverse vending machine is a device that accepts used (empty) beverage containers and returns money to the user. The machines are popular in places that have mandatory recycling laws or container deposit legislation. In some places, bottlers paid funds into a centralized pool to be disbursed to people who recycled the containers. Any excess funds were to be used for general environmental clean-up.
The industry’s leading producers are Tomra, Diebold Nixdorf and Sielaff, with revenues of 61.66%, 13.19% and 6.29%, respectively, in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Reverse Vending Machine Market
In 2019, the global Reverse Vending Machine market size was US$ 286.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 320.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Reverse Vending Machine Scope and Market Size
Reverse Vending Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reverse Vending Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Reverse Vending Machine market is segmented into
Non-Refillable Type
Refillable Type
Multifunction Type
Segment by Application, the Reverse Vending Machine market is segmented into
Supermarkets
Community
Utilities
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Reverse Vending Machine Market Share Analysis
Reverse Vending Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Reverse Vending Machine product introduction, recent developments, Reverse Vending Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Tomra
Diebold Nixdorf
Sielaff
Incom recycle
Envipco
Trautwein SB Technik Gmbh
RVM Systems AS
Kansmacker
