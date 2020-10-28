Global Pneumatic Components Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pneumatic Components market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pneumatic Components market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pneumatic Components are the components that use a source of compressed air to power moving parts. Pneumatic Components use compressed air to transmit and control energy. Pneumatic systems commonly use compressed atmospheric air, as it is abundant and inexpensive.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Pneumatic Components in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Pneumatic Components. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of machinery fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Pneumatic Components will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Pneumatic Components industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Pneumatic Components is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like SMC, Festo, Parker, Norgren, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Pneumatic Components and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 27.20% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Pneumatic Components industry.

The consumption volume of Pneumatic Components is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Pneumatic Components industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Pneumatic Components is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Pneumatic Components market to approach these areas. Our analysis of the Pneumatic Components market indicated that China would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 26 percent of global sales coming from this region. Vendors recognize the importance of this region and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pneumatic Components Market

In 2019, the global Pneumatic Components market size was US$ 15210 million and it is expected to reach US$ 24400 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Pneumatic Components Scope and Market Size

Pneumatic Components market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pneumatic Components market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pneumatic Components market is segmented into

Pneumatic cylinders

Pneumatic valves

Air treatment components

Others

Segment by Application, the Pneumatic Components market is segmented into

Machinery

Chemical industry

Electronic

Spinning

Package

Car

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Pneumatic Components Market Share Analysis

Pneumatic Components market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pneumatic Components product introduction, recent developments, Pneumatic Components sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SMC

Festo

Parker

Norgren

Bosch Rexroth

Camozzi

CKD

AirTAC

EASUN

Fangda

Wuxi Huatong

JELPC

Dongsheng

CNSNS

Yaguang

