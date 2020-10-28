Global Electrical Distribution Pedestals Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electrical Distribution Pedestals market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electrical Distribution Pedestals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The electrical distribution pedestals market, including the stainless steel electrical distribution pedestals, Polycarbonate electrical distribution pedestals, aluminum electrical distribution pedestals and glass fiber reinforced polyester electrical distribution pedestals etc.
Currently, the global electrical distribution pedestals are dominated by few players from Europe and North America, like Depagne(France), Rolec Services(UK), Eaton(Ireland), Marina Electrical Equipment(US), Accmar Equipment(US), SEIFEL(France), ARABEL NV(Belgium), Seijsener(Netherlands), Dockside Power(US), Comsen Powerheads(Australia), Tallykey(Denmark), GESI(GAPE)(France), Tesco Controls(US), Plus Marine(Italy), Sea Technology(US), HyPower(US) and RMCS(UK) etc. There are also few players in China, they supplies some low-end products for domestic market, like Fengzhi(China), Zhuhai Numberone Marine(China), Guangzhou Marina Yacht Marina Engineering(China) and Guangzhou Deli(China).
North America and Europe are dominating the electrical distribution pedestals, due to numerous and modern marinas, river ports, camping sites in Europe and North America; In North America and Europe, there are lots of camping sites for camper vans.
Asia-Pacific market are developing rapidly, especially in China, a growing number of people are tending to camping and caravanning.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electrical Distribution Pedestals Market
In 2019, the global Electrical Distribution Pedestals market size was US$ 147.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 180.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Electrical Distribution Pedestals Scope and Market Size
Electrical Distribution Pedestals market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrical Distribution Pedestals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electrical Distribution Pedestals market is segmented into
Stainless Steel Electrical Distribution Pedestals
Polycarbonate Electrical Distribution Pedestals
Others
Segment by Application, the Electrical Distribution Pedestals market is segmented into
For Docks
For Camping
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electrical Distribution Pedestals Market Share Analysis
Electrical Distribution Pedestals market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electrical Distribution Pedestals product introduction, recent developments, Electrical Distribution Pedestals sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Depagne(France)
Rolec Services(UK)
Eaton(Ireland)
Marina Electrical Equipment(US)
Accmar Equipment(US)
SEIFEL(France)
ARABEL NV(Belgium)
Seijsener(Netherlands)
Dockside Power(US)
Comsen Powerheads(Australia)
Tallykey(Denmark)
GESI(GAPE)(France)
Tesco Controls(US)
Plus Marine(Italy)
Sea Technology(US)
HyPower(US)
RMCS(UK)
Fengzhi(China)
Zhuhai Numberone Marine(China)
Guangzhou Marina Yacht Marina Engineering(China)
Guangzhou Deli(China)
