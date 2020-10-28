Global Trailer Refrigeration System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Trailer Refrigeration System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Trailer Refrigeration System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Trailer refrigeration system installed on a trailer which designed to carry perishable freight at specific temperatures.
Key market participants covered in the report include Thermo King, Carrier Transicold, MHI, Zanotti, Kingtec, Hubbard and etc.
By product type, Single Temperature type was the largest segment in the refrigerated trailer market, accounting for 57% share in 2016. On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented into dairy, fruits & vegetables, meat & sea food and others (confectionary, bakery and medicinal products). Globally, meat & seafood is the predominant end use segment, accounting for 33% share in the global refrigerated trailer market in 2016 and is expected to account for 28% share by 2022 due to increasing demand for packaged meat and seafood across the globe.
The global refrigerated trailer market has been segmented into five major regions, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest market for a refrigerated trailer, accounting for over 43% share in 2016. Europe ranked second with over 27% market share in 2016, followed by APAC. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the refrigerated trailer market over the forecast period.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Trailer Refrigeration System Market
In 2019, the global Trailer Refrigeration System market size was US$ 1778.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2379.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Trailer Refrigeration System Scope and Market Size
Trailer Refrigeration System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trailer Refrigeration System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Trailer Refrigeration System market is segmented into
Single Temperature
Multi-Temperature
Segment by Application, the Trailer Refrigeration System market is segmented into
Meat & Sea food
Fruits & Vegetables
Dairy
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Trailer Refrigeration System Market Share Analysis
Trailer Refrigeration System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Trailer Refrigeration System product introduction, recent developments, Trailer Refrigeration System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Thermo King
Carrier Transicold
Kingtec
MHI
Schmitz Cargobull
Zanotti
Liebherr-Krone
Hubbard
Lumikko
