Global Trailer Refrigeration System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Trailer Refrigeration System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Trailer Refrigeration System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Trailer refrigeration system installed on a trailer which designed to carry perishable freight at specific temperatures.

Key market participants covered in the report include Thermo King, Carrier Transicold, MHI, Zanotti, Kingtec, Hubbard and etc.

By product type, Single Temperature type was the largest segment in the refrigerated trailer market, accounting for 57% share in 2016. On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented into dairy, fruits & vegetables, meat & sea food and others (confectionary, bakery and medicinal products). Globally, meat & seafood is the predominant end use segment, accounting for 33% share in the global refrigerated trailer market in 2016 and is expected to account for 28% share by 2022 due to increasing demand for packaged meat and seafood across the globe.

The global refrigerated trailer market has been segmented into five major regions, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest market for a refrigerated trailer, accounting for over 43% share in 2016. Europe ranked second with over 27% market share in 2016, followed by APAC. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the refrigerated trailer market over the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Trailer Refrigeration System Market

In 2019, the global Trailer Refrigeration System market size was US$ 1778.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2379.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Trailer Refrigeration System Scope and Market Size

Trailer Refrigeration System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trailer Refrigeration System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Trailer Refrigeration System market is segmented into

Single Temperature

Multi-Temperature

Segment by Application, the Trailer Refrigeration System market is segmented into

Meat & Sea food

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Trailer Refrigeration System Market Share Analysis

Trailer Refrigeration System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Trailer Refrigeration System product introduction, recent developments, Trailer Refrigeration System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Thermo King

Carrier Transicold

Kingtec

MHI

Schmitz Cargobull

Zanotti

Liebherr-Krone

Hubbard

Lumikko

