Global Reciprocating Compressor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Reciprocating Compressor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Reciprocating Compressor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A reciprocating compressor is a positive-displacement compressor that uses pistons driven by a crankshaft to deliver gases at high pressure.

For industry structure analysis, the Reciprocating Compressor industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational s to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 52 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area in 2016, also the leader in the whole Reciprocating Compressor industry.

China occupied 29.42% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 25.29% and 17.25% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 26.75% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Reciprocating Compressor producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the global Reciprocating Compressor revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~7%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Reciprocating Compressor.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Reciprocating Compressor Market

In 2019, the global Reciprocating Compressor market size was US$ 6380.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8195.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Reciprocating Compressor Scope and Market Size

Reciprocating Compressor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reciprocating Compressor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Reciprocating Compressor market is segmented into

Vertical

Horizontal

Others

Segment by Application, the Reciprocating Compressor market is segmented into

Refinery

Petrochemical and Chemical Plants

Gas Transport and Storage

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Reciprocating Compressor Market Share Analysis

Reciprocating Compressor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Reciprocating Compressor product introduction, recent developments, Reciprocating Compressor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Ariel

Siemens

GE

Atlas Copco

Burckhardt Compression

Howden

Kobelco

Shenyang Yuanda

Hitachi

Neuman & Esser

Gardner Denver

Sundyne

Shenyang Blower

Corken

