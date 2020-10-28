Global Rheometer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rheometer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rheometer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A rheometer is a device used to measure rheological properties in which a liquid, suspension or slurry flows in response to applied forces such as the viscosity, plasticizing rate, power and etc.. It is used for those fluids which cannot be defined by a single value of viscosity and therefore require more parameters to be set and measured than is the case for a viscometer.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the rheometer industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of rheometers are mainly in America, Austria, UK and Germany, which occupied most of the market share of production in total in 2016. TA Instruments in the USA is the leader of rheometer in global market, others famous manufacturers are Anton Paar, Thermo fisher, Scientific, Malvern, Brookfield and KROHNE .

The rheometer industry is a high concentration industry. The illustrious manufacturers are TA Instruments, Anton Paar and Thermo fisher Scientific. The total market is monopolized by the above companies.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese rheometers have been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world, especially in high-end products. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries’ companies.

The applications of rheometers are polymers, petrochemicals and other applications, such as food industry and rheometer. Polymers and petrochemicals industry are the major application by value, which accounts for more than 62.02% of total market.

However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rheometer Market

In 2019, the global Rheometer market size was US$ 121.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 144.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Rheometer Scope and Market Size

Rheometer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rheometer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rheometer market is segmented into

Dynamic Rheometer

Capillary Rheometer

Torque Rheometer

Others

Segment by Application, the Rheometer market is segmented into

Polymers

Petrochemicals

Paints and Coatings

Food

Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Rheometer Market Share Analysis

Rheometer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rheometer product introduction, recent developments, Rheometer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

TA Instruments

Anton Paar

Thermo fisher Scientific

Malvern

Brookfield

KROHNE

A&D

Goettfert

Instron

Shimadzu

HAPRO

Biolin Scientific

Freeman Technology

ATS RheoSystems

Dynisco

Brabender

Fann Instrument

Fungilab

Imatek

Kechuang

Lamy Rheology

