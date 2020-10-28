Global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Zero liquid discharge facility (ZLD), is an industrial plant without discharge of wastewaters.

ZLD technology includes pre-treatment and evaporation of the industrial effluent until the dissolved solids precipitate as crystals. These crystals are removed and dewatered. The water vapor from evaporation is condensed and returned to the process.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Energy & Power, Electronics and Semiconductor, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and others. Before expecting that this expensive and energy intensive technology would be largely employed, businesses will more likely favor better water management, higher recycling rates and effluents discharge control.

The key players are GE Water, Aquatech, Veolia, GEA , Degremont Technologies, Mitsubishi, Aquarion AG, IDE Technologies, Praj Industries, U.S. Water, H2O GmbH, Oasys Water, Saltworks, Doosan Hydro (SafBon), Petro Sep and so on. Among them, GE Water, Aquatech and Veolia are the leaders of this market.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. In India, The ZLD market is concentrated in certain locations like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Orissa, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. Stringent implementation of water discharge laws and the social responsibility of theorate world for environmental clearance will be the major drivers of this market. Low-cost technologies will dominate the ZLD market as currently it is very expensive for widespread adoption, both from fixed and operating cost points of view. Textiles, distilleries and breweries, and power and petrochemicals would be the major end users of this ZLD market. Large pharmaceutical plants in India are required to achieve ZLD.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market

In 2019, the global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market size was US$ 485.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 663 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Scope and Market Size

Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market is segmented into

Conventional ZLD System

Hybrid ZLD System

Segment by Application, the Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market is segmented into

Energy & Power

Electronics and Semiconductor

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) Market Share Analysis

Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) product introduction, recent developments, Zero Liquid Discharge System (ZLD) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Aquatech

Veolia

GEA

Degremont Technologies

Mitsubishi

Aquarion AG

IDE Technologies

Praj Industries

U.S. Water

H2O GmbH

Oasys Water

Saltworks

Doosan Hydro (SafBon)

Petro Sep

