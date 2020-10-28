Global Smoke Extraction Motors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Smoke Extraction Motors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Smoke Extraction Motors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Smoke Extraction Motors are developed for the areas with smoke control systems. In an unlikely event of Fire, fans fitted with these motors reduce the heat loading on the building and keep access / escape routes smoke – free. Along with fans, motors are required to sustain this high temperature.
The smoke extraction motors market is very concerted market; the revenue of top twelve manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe.
The leading manufactures mainly are WEG Motors, TECO, Siemens, ABB and Regal Beloit . WEG Motors is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 17% in 2016.
There are mainly four type products of smoke extraction motors market: 200°C Class, 250°C Class, 300°C Class and 400°C Class. 200°C Class accounts the largest proportion.
Geographically, the global smoke extraction motors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China),South America and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global smoke extraction motors products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 24% in 2016. The next is China and North America.
In 2019, the global Smoke Extraction Motors market size was US$ 520.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 696.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.
Smoke Extraction Motors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smoke Extraction Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Smoke Extraction Motors market is segmented into
200 °C Class
250 °C Class
300 °C Class
400 °C Class
Segment by Application, the Smoke Extraction Motors market is segmented into
Commercial Area
Industries Area
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Smoke Extraction Motors Market Share Analysis
Smoke Extraction Motors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Smoke Extraction Motors product introduction, recent developments, Smoke Extraction Motors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
WEG Motors
TECO
Siemens
ABB
Regal Beloit
Tatung
Wolong
Leroy-Somer
VEM
ATB
Havells
Dalian Electric Motor0
