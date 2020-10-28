Global Smoke Extraction Motors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Smoke Extraction Motors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Smoke Extraction Motors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Smoke Extraction Motors are developed for the areas with smoke control systems. In an unlikely event of Fire, fans fitted with these motors reduce the heat loading on the building and keep access / escape routes smoke – free. Along with fans, motors are required to sustain this high temperature.

The smoke extraction motors market is very concerted market; the revenue of top twelve manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are WEG Motors, TECO, Siemens, ABB and Regal Beloit . WEG Motors is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 17% in 2016.

There are mainly four type products of smoke extraction motors market: 200°C Class, 250°C Class, 300°C Class and 400°C Class. 200°C Class accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global smoke extraction motors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (Ex China),South America and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global smoke extraction motors products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 24% in 2016. The next is China and North America.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smoke Extraction Motors Market

In 2019, the global Smoke Extraction Motors market size was US$ 520.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 696.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Smoke Extraction Motors Scope and Market Size

Smoke Extraction Motors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smoke Extraction Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Smoke Extraction Motors market is segmented into

200 °C Class

250 °C Class

300 °C Class

400 °C Class

Segment by Application, the Smoke Extraction Motors market is segmented into

Commercial Area

Industries Area

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Smoke Extraction Motors Market Share Analysis

Smoke Extraction Motors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Smoke Extraction Motors product introduction, recent developments, Smoke Extraction Motors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

WEG Motors

TECO

Siemens

ABB

Regal Beloit

Tatung

Wolong

Leroy-Somer

VEM

ATB

Havells

Dalian Electric Motor0

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

