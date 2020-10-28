Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global HVDC Converter Station market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global HVDC Converter Station market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An HVDC converter station (or simply converter station) is a specialised type of substation which forms the terminal equipment for a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line. It converts direct current to alternating current or the reverse.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global HVDC Converter Station Market

Global HVDC Converter Station Scope and Market Size

HVDC Converter Station market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVDC Converter Station market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the HVDC Converter Station market is segmented into

0-500MW

501MW-999MW

1000MW-2000MW

2000+ MW

Segment by Application, the HVDC Converter Station market is segmented into

Underground Power links

Powering Island and Remote Loads

Connecting Wind Farms

Interconnecting Networks

Oil & Gas Platforms

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and HVDC Converter Station Market Share Analysis

HVDC Converter Station market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, HVDC Converter Station product introduction, recent developments, HVDC Converter Station sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ABB

Siemens

GE & Alstom Energy

BHEL

Orano

Hitachi

Toshiba

Mitsubishi

