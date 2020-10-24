In this report, the Global Granulator Knives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Granulator Knives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-granulator-knives-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application



Granulator knives, which is mainly made of tool steel with a high grade of chrome, are used in granulators for plastic recycling industry, rubber recycling industry, etc.

Geographically, APAC, especially China who is the largest consumer of granulator knives, is the fastest-growing region. In 2019, APAC held slightly below 60% consumption share globally while China owning approaching 1/3 share. Granulator Knives is mainly used in the recycling field. Plastics recycling is the most important downstream industry and contributed over 60% consumption share globally. Rubber recycling is the follower with the over 1/3 share. Impacted by the COVID-19, the global economy faces a sharp decrease in the year of 2020, and the granulator Knives industry is suffering losses.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Granulator Knives Market

The global Granulator Knives market size is projected to reach US$ 39 million by 2026, from US$ 30 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Granulator Knives Scope and Segment

The global Granulator Knives market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Granulator Knives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

D2 Type

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Plastic Recycling

Rubber Recycling

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Granulator Knives market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Granulator Knives key manufacturers in this market include:

D&S

SIJ Ravne Systems

TRO Cutting Tools

Pilana

Fernite of Sheffield

Great Lakes Industrial Knife

Zenith Cutter

OVS

International Knife & Saw

Povelato

D. B. Engineering

LUTZ BLADES

Hamilton Knife

New Asia Knives

Rowe Equipment

Qinghao Machine blade mould

Liuzhou Lian United Knives

Ma’anshan Renhe

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-granulator-knives-market-report-history-and-forecast-2015-2026-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Granulator Knives market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Granulator Knives markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Granulator Knives Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Granulator Knives market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Granulator Knives market

Challenges to market growth for Global Granulator Knives manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Granulator Knives Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com