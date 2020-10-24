Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Point of Sale Terminal (POS terminal) is an electronic device used to process card payments at retail locations.

A POS Terminal is generally used to read the information off a customer’s credit or debit card, check whether the funds in a customer’s bank account are sufficient, transfer the funds from the customer’s account to the seller’s account (or at least, accounts for the transfer with the credit card network) and record the transaction and prints a receipt.

The global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market size is projected to reach US$ 27070 million by 2026, from US$ 18240 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Fixed Retail POS Terminals

Mobile Retail POS Terminals

By Application:

Department Stores

Warehouse

Discount Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience

Speciality Stores

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market are:

Cisco Systems

Epicor Software Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Ingenico Group

Micros Systems

NCR Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba Corporation

VeriFone Systems

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

