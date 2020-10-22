Global and China End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT), also known as End effectors, are devices that are attached to end of a robotic arm.

A robot’s end of arm tool (EOAT) is selected based on the operation it will perform and is specific to the part or tool that it manipulates. Robot users often need customized solutions to engage uniquely shaped objects but this is typically a costly and time-consuming approach.

End of arm tooling are devices by which a robot interrelates with other machines around it, conducting, clutching, and operating on various parts. An end-effector is one of the prime parts and an important component of the robotic system. Advent of technology has led to improvement in end-effector to execute different set of tasks according to the program. Robots with multiple arms comprise multiple end-effectors.

Segment by Type, the End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT) market is segmented into

Robot Grippers

Robotic Tools

Segment by Application, the End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT) market is segmented into

Automotive

Semiconductor and Electronics

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial machinery

Logistics

Other

The key regions covered in the End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Schunk

Festo

SMC

Robotiq

Zimmer

Destaco

ATI Industrial Automation

EMI

IAI

Applied Robotics

Schmalz

RAD

FIPA

SAS Automation

Bastian Solutions

Soft Robotics

Grabit

