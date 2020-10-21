Global Bulk Thickness Gauge Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Bulk Thickness Gauge market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Bulk Thickness Gauge market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report focuses on Ultrasonic Thickness Gauges. It is used to test the wall thickness and corrosion of various kinds of plates, pipes, boilers, vessels across industries like metallurgy, shipbuilding, machinery, chemical, aerospace, power, automotive, oil and gas, manufacturing and others.

Bulk Thickness Gauge market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bulk Thickness Gauge market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Bulk Thickness Gauge market is segmented into

Handheld Ultrasonic Thickness Gauge

Portable Ultrasonic Thickness Gauge

Segment by Application, the Bulk Thickness Gauge market is segmented into

Iron and Steel

Petrochemical

Paper Industry

Shipbuilding

Aerospace and Space

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Bulk Thickness Gauge Market Share Analysis

Bulk Thickness Gauge market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Bulk Thickness Gauge product introduction, recent developments, Bulk Thickness Gauge sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Cygnus Instruments

Hanatek Instruments

Extech Instruments

REED Instruments

Dakota Ultrasoincs

KARL DEUTSCH GmbH + Co KG

TIME Group Inc.

Baker Hughes (Krautkramer)

Elcometer

ElektroPhysik

Olympus IMS

JFE Advantech

Sonatest

NDT Systems Inc

OKOndt

Intertek

Proceq

Novotest

Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd. (SIUI)

