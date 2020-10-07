Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Report Overview:

A sewing machine is a device that stitches materials together with thread. They range from foot-operated or electric domestic machines to large, industrial machines. Sewing machines are mainly used to make clothing faster and easier than is possible by hand.

Embroidery machine is a machine used to embroider. With it, people can produce a large number of products quickly without a lot of people. Embroidery machine is widely used in textile industry and fashion industry. Most modern embroidery machines are computer embroidery machine, which can automatically create a design from a pre-programmed digital embroidery pattern. The Computer embroidery machine is mainly composed of mechanical parts, electrical parts and transmission parts.

The global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market size is projected to reach US$ 7114 million by 2026, from US$ 5687.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

The global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Fashion Sewing and Embroidery Machine accounts for more than 63% of the market, and the market share has not changed a lot. Textile Sewing and Embroidery Machine is much fewer than Fashion Sewing and Embroidery Machine.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market are

Tajima

Brother

Feiyue

Juki Corporation

Jack

ZOJE

Shang Gong Group

Singer

Toyota

Gemsy

Jaguar

Typical

Viking

SunStar

Maqi

MAX

Janome

Bernina

Pegasus

Baby Lock

Barudan

ZSK

HappyJapan

Feiya

Jingwei Electronic

Yuelong Sewing Equipment

Xinsheng Sewing Equipment

Feiying Electric Machinery

Shenshilei Group

Maya

Segment by Type

Sewing Machine

Embroidery Machine

Segment by Application

Textile

Fashion

Other

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

