O-RAN Near-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (Near-RT-RIC) Market by Emerging Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities And Market Forecast To 2028

Research Nester has released a report titled “O-RAN Near-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller(Near-RT-RIC)Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global O-RAN Near-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller(Near-RT-RIC)market in terms of market segmentation by components, deployment and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The GSM Association (GSMA), in one of its statistics, stated that a total of 106 commercial 5G launches and a7% population penetration rate to the 5G network has been observed until September 2020. Moreover, by the end of 2025, 1.2 billion connections are anticipated to account to 5G network.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2732

The statistics portray the increasing commercial expansion of 5G networks and therefore, the increasing need for advanced intelligent controller systems for the 5G network architecture, which are also some of the factors anticipated to promote towards the growth of the global O-RAN Near-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (Near-RT-RIC) market.

The global O-RAN Near-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (Near-RT-RIC) market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028. Based on components, the market is segmented into A1 Mediator, Demo1, E2 Manager (E2M), E2 Terminator (E2T), Logging, RIC Alarm System, RIC Message Router (RMR), RNIB, Routing Manager, xApp Framework for CXX, xApp Framework for Go and xApp Framework for Python. Additionally, the market is also segmented based on deployment into centralized and distributed.

Regionally, the global O-RAN Near-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (Near-RT-RIC) market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, the market inNorth America is anticipated to hold the largest market share, backed by the presence of several 5G offering telecom operators in the region, especially in nations, such as the U.S. and Canada. The GSM Association (GSMA), further stated that the U.S. has observed full launch of 5G operations, whereas in Canada, the nation has observed multiple launches of 5G network.

Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/o-ran-near-real-time-ran-intelligent-controller-market/2732

Increasing Need for Advanced RAN Orchestration and Management

Backed by the growing need for high speed internet connectivity, the telecom industry has been observing tremendous advancements in the telecom infrastructure. Increasing commercial expansion of 5G network worldwide, along with the growing advancements in technology, is raising the need amongst the telecom operators for advanced RAN orchestration and management platforms.To solve these issues, the O-RAN ALLIANCE has exercised the concept of RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC)to support all the G’s, i.e. 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G. The near-RT RIC platform, which is also responsible for per-UE controlled load-balancing, interference detection, RB management and mitigation, also enhances embedded intelligence.

However, concerns for the challenges observed in the deploying and managing of O-RAN based networks owing to the challenges lying behind the concepts, and for the concepts requiring in-depth research and analysis, are some of the factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the global O-RAN Near-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller(Near-RT-RIC) market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2732

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global O-RAN Near-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller(Near-RT-RIC)market, which includes company profiling of Nokia Corporation (HEL: NOKIA), Rakuten Mobile, Inc. (TYO: 4755), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KRX: 005930), Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (NSE: STRTECH), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericcson (STO: ERIC-B), IS-Wireless, Inc., Parallel Wireless, VIAVI Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) and HCL Technologies Limited (NSE: HCLTECH).The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the globalO-RAN Near-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller(Near-RT-RIC)market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: [+1 646 586 9123]

U.K. Phone: [+44 203 608 591]

O-RAN Near-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (Near-RT-RIC) Market

Maca Extract Market

Phycocyanin Market

Global & Southeast Asia Protein Purification & Isolation Market