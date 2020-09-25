Global Rigid trays market Market Insights, Future Trends, On-Going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, And Forecast Till 2027

Global Rigid Trays packaging market: Introduction

Rigid packaging market plays an important role in the overall packaging market, it accounts for over 2/3rd of the world packaging market and to tap the potential of this market, packaging manufacturers are providing innovative packaging solutions. Rigid trays are used in packaging for fresh food as well as processed food. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing shelf life of the product and rigid trays are extensively used in such packaging solutions for example MAP and vacuum skin packaging. The commonly used raw material for manufacturing rigid tray are PP and PET. Due to the properties like durability and moisture resistance manufacturers are preferring rigid trays to provide packaging. Rigid trays are being used in various end-use industry like Food, pharmaceutical industry and electrical & electronics.

Global Rigid Trays packaging market: Dynamics

Use of rigid trays for packaging of food products is the key factor driving the demand in rigid trays market. Other important factor fueling the growth of rigid tray packaging market is the increasing penetration of modern retail outlets, especially in APEJ region. In addition, fast changing lifestyles in developing economies translates to increase in the number of people adopting on-the-go food consumption habits, which is increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals, thereby reinforcing the global rigid trays market. Also, there has been an increase in the number of online food delivery services in emerging economies has which has led to growing demand for rigid trays. With the increase in trend of ready to eat meals the demand of rigid trays is boosting in Western Europe region. The added advantage like reusability of rigid trays is driving the rigid trays market. Another important property shown by rigid trays is ease in product handling thus enabling consumers to carry the product from one place to another. Rigid trays are commonly manufactured from plastics which is a major cause of environmental pollution. Strict government regulations regarding the usage of plastic for food packaging may hinder the growth of rigid tray market in Asia Pacific region. However, on the backdrop of increasing use of rigid tray in the pharmaceutical industry can provide new growth opportunities for rigid trays market.

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31202

Global Rigid Trays packaging market: Segmentation

The global rigid trays packaging market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of material type, the global rigid tray packaging market has been segmented as:

Plastic Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) High-density polyethylene (HDPE) High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) Others (ABS)

Metal Aluminum Steel

Paper & paperboard

On the basis of product type, the global rigid tray packaging market has been segmented as:

Insert rigid trays

Dunnage rigid tray

Others

On the basis of end-user industry, the global rigid tray packaging market has been segmented as:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Health Care Industry

Others ( Cosmetics, Horticulture)

Global Rigid Trays packaging market: Geographical Outlook

The global rigid trays packaging market has been divided into seven regions as follows –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The global rigid tray packaging market is classified into seven regions globally such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these regions, North America accounts for highest market share followed by Western Europe in rigid tray packaging attributed to the rapid growth of food industries along with the growing population. The market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Countries with rising population like India, China etc. are likely to expect to create significant opportunities in rigid tray packaging market.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=31202

Global Rigid Trays packaging market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global rigid packaging market are – Pactiv LLC, Winpak Ltd., GY Packaging, EastCoast Packaging Corp, Linpac Packaging Ltd, DKC, Coveris, TEMMA SHIKI, Barger, Quinn Packaging, Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Co., Ltd., Jinwen Xie GZ Yulong Packaging Product Co., Ltd

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=31202

Related Reports Press-Release –

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com