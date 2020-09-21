Global Sales of Automotive Telematics to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2020, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New TMR Study

Global Automotive Telematics Market: Introduction

According to the report, the automotive telematics market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 99 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~17% during the forecast period. The automotive telematics market is likely to be driven by the rise in preference for security and safety features in vehicles. For instance, automotive telematics is gaining popularity and is largely being demanded by consumers in the Western hemisphere. Automotive telematics helps optimize the efficiency of the vehicle and improvises the traffic flow in a specific region. It helps smoothen the management of vehicle fleet and hence, high rate of adoption among vehicle fleet owners and expansion of rental services are boosting the market for automotive telematics.

Expansion of Automotive Telematics Market

Market for automotive telematics is expanding significantly across all regions. Europe and North America are highly developed markets for automotive telematics, and they are estimated to expand at a notable pace during the forecast period. Significant increase in cases of vehicle theft and traffic fatalities, along with rise in sales of vehicles, encouraged manufacturers to integrate connected vehicle devices in their vehicles. Stolen vehicle tracking and eCall features offered by telematics services are highly popular among passenger vehicle owners. Presence of large population and high traffic congestion in Asia Pacific make recovery of stolen vehicles in the region highly difficult; however, stolen vehicle tracking is expected to make the task of recovering the vehicle notably easier for governing authorities.

Enhanced efficiency of vehicles and fleet management are key drivers of the market. Moreover, high fuel economy and low carbon emission are prime concern of fleet owners. Thus, telematics service providers help enhance the economy of the vehicle.

Electronic toll collection and congestion charge are key features provided by telematics service providers in some parts of Europe, which are facing parking issues and traffic jams, owing to high rate of motorization, such as those experienced in the city of London. The electronic toll collection system automatically scans the number plate or QR code mounted on the vehicle and deducts the amount from the account of the vehicle owner, which leads to easier flow of traffic. Telematics services offer several features that ultimately turn out to be highly convenient for vehicle owners, such as remote control of the vehicle, vehicle health diagnostic, over the air updates, connected navigation, and infotainment.

In terms of application, vehicle tracking and fleet management services are prominent segments of the market. Adoption of telematics services and technology and advanced technologies in vehicles to enhance safety are anticipated to propel the automotive telematics market.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3167

Regional Analysis of Automotive Telematics Market

In terms of region, the automotive telematics market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the market in 2018, due to the presence of large vehicle fleet and high rate of adoption of automotive telematics in ASEAN countries and surge in adoption in India and China. Europe and North America are mature markets for automotive telematics.

Prominent players operating in the global automotive telematics market include Agero Inc., Clarion, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Embitel, HARMAN International, Inseego Corp, Intel Corporation, LG Electronics, Luxoft, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Masternaut Limited, Microlise, NTT Docomo Inc., Omnitracs, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Telogis, TomTom International B.V., Trimble Inc., Valeo, Verizon, and Vodafone Automotive SpA.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3167

Global Automotive Telematics Market: Segmentation

Automotive Telematics Market, by Technology Embedded Tethered Integrated

Automotive Telematics Market, by Application Vehicle Tracking Fleet Management Satellite Navigation Vehicle Safety Communication Others

Automotive Telematics Market, by Vehicle Passenger Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Telematics Market, by Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket

Automotive Telematics Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3167

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/